Dismissed Head of Referees officiated at GFF event on April 23

Despite the GFF initiating an investigation into former Head of Referees Department, Stanley Lancaster officiating in the Linden Mayor’s Cup, the dismissed referee continued to officiate in the event, serving as the on- field official for the final on Tuesday April 23rd.

The former FIFA Referee acted in the capacity of the main official for the Winners Connection and Eagles championship match, which was decided on penalty kicks at the Mackenzie Sports Club [MSC] ground.

The GFF had launched an investigation to ascertain the basis behind Lancaster’s participation in the inaugural competition. This was disclosed by GFF Communications and Public Relations Director Debra Francis…..