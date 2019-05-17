Guyana in consolation beach football win over Belize

Guyana ended their CONCACAF Beach Football World Cup qualifiers on a winning note, overcoming Belize 3-2 yesterday at the Puerto Vallarta facility in Mexico.
Faced with a 2-0 deficit following goals from Wayne Ford and Marlon Meza in the third and fifth minute respectively, Guyana stormed back to clinch the result compliments of three unanswered goals.
Shane Luckie orchestrated the comeback with a double in the 15th and 20th minute to level proceedings, before Kenard Simon completed the turnaround with a 31st conversion. ….
