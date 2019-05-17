Sports

ICC announces stellar line up of commentators for world cup

(ICC) The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced a stellar line up of commentators for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup along with detailed broadcast plans that will bring more than a billion fans closer to the action and players than ever before.

The last man to lift the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Michael Clarke, will be making his ICC TV commentary debut alongside some of the game’s most respected broadcasters including Nasser Hussain, Ian Bishop, Sourav Ganguly, Melanie Jones, Kumar Sangakkara, Michael Atherton, Alison Mitchell, Brendon McCullum, Graeme Smith and Wasim Akram.

Other big names who will commentate through the tournament include Shaun Pollock, Michael Slater, Mark Nicholas, Michael Holding, Isa Guha, Pommie Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Ian Smith, Ramiz Raja, Athar Ali Khan and Ian Ward…..

