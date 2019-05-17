Local archery champion for trainingseminar in Trinidad

Archery Guyana is expected to benefit from advanced training techniques and skills when its 2018 Outdoor Champion, Robert Singh, leaves for San Fernando, Trinidad to participate in a Development Coaching Seminar from the 18th to 21st May with the world-renowned South Korean Archery Coach, Kim Hyung Tae Kim.

According to an Archery Guyana press release, this seminar will assist in developing both Singh and the sport of archery in Guyana. It also forms part of his preparations for the Beginners/Developmental Competition being hosted in Santo Domingo in June 2019.

Coach Kim has been in the sport since 1967 when archery was first introduced to Korea and in 1971 he became the first Korean archery coach. He has won several Olympic medals and is the holder of several world records. In 2004 coach he opened the Kim Hyung-Tak Archery School, and since then over 2000 archers from 40 countries have trained at this training center, and many archers have gained successful results at Olympics and World Championships.

The Board of Directors of Archery Guyana expresses its thanks the Southern Archery Academy Ltd of Trinidad & Tobago for extending this invitation to Guyana.