Sports

U20 Club Knockout Football

Rivers View trounces Mil Ballers

Mark Richards Jr.

Rivers View dismissed Mil Ballers 4-1, when the KFC Independence U20 Club Knockout Football Championship continued on Wednesday at the Bartica Secondary School ground.
 Mark Richards Jr. was the saviour of the Riversview outfit, as he recorded a helmet trick to seal the outcome under soggy conditions. On target in the loss was Colin May.
 Due to the win, Rivers View will now await the winner of the Lazio and Agatash United clash in the semi-final round. This match will be held on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the first semi-final will pit Potaro Strikers against Rising Stars FC today at the same venue.

