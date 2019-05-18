Amazings battle High Rollers for tag of `Greatest’

The Mackenzie Market Tarmac will be setting for the grand finale tonight when Amazings battle High Rollers for the coveted Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship.

High Rollers secured their place in the final after upsetting defending champions Silver Bullets on penalty kicks in the semi-finals in a rematch from the earlier group round.

Similarly, Amazings got the better of Capital Storm in a penalty shoot-out to earn their final’s berth in a rematch of the preliminary round.

The similarities don’t end there as both teams possess almost identical statistics. Both teams have recorded four wins against one defeat in their respective campaigns…..