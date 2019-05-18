Sports

Berbice march into final, defeats U17 by 56 runs

Sarwan Chaitnarine receives his player of the match award from a representative from Hand In Hand for his half century and five wicket haul

Defending champions, Berbice stormed into the final of the Hand-In-Hand Inter-County 50-overs tournament after defeating the Select Under-17 by 56 runs yesterday at Everest Cricket Club ground.

Sent in, half centuries from Berbice openers, Alex Algoo and Junior Sinclair, propelled them to 250-9 from  their allotted overs.

Essequibo gave a good account of themselves as they fended off arguably the best bowling attack in the tournament to finish on 194-8 from their quota in reply.

The bowlers from the Select Under-17 allowed Algoo and Sinclair to put on 139 with both batsmen picking boundaries at will…..

