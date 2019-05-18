Sports

Mc Donald’s Fitness Express main sponsor of Claude Charles memorial

CEO of Fitness Express, Jamie McDonald (left) handed over a cheque of a substantial sum to Treasurer of the federation, Colin Austin to be the main sponsor of the Claude Charles Memorial Master’s and Intermediate Powerlifting Championships tomorrow.

One day after presenting a cheque to be the main sponsor of the bodybuilding championships on Saturday, CEO of Fitness Express, Jamie McDonald did the same for the powerlifting federation.

On Thursday, McDonald handed over the financial pact of a substantial sum to be the main sponsor of the Claude Charles Memorial Master’s and Intermediate Powerlifting Championships.

The event gets underway from 10:00hrs tomorrow at St Stanislaus College…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Demerara bolt into final after win over Essequibo

By

Windies head into World Cup with heartbreaking defeat to Tigers

By

Berbice march into final, defeats U17 by 56 runs

By

Comments

Trending