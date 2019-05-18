Mc Donald’s Fitness Express main sponsor of Claude Charles memorial

One day after presenting a cheque to be the main sponsor of the bodybuilding championships on Saturday, CEO of Fitness Express, Jamie McDonald did the same for the powerlifting federation.
On Thursday, McDonald handed over the financial pact of a substantial sum to be the main sponsor of the Claude Charles Memorial Master’s and Intermediate Powerlifting Championships.
The event gets underway from 10:00hrs tomorrow at St Stanislaus College…..
