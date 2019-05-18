Novices bodybuilding c/ships on tonight

The highly anticipated National Novices Championship will be staged tonight at the Theatre Guild in Kingston.

The competing musclemen and women outfitted with six pack abs, well defined quadriceps, sculpted arms and bikinis will be on display as they battle for supremacy and the tag of Guyana’s top novice bodybuilder and fitness athlete.

This year’s event promises to be of a higher standard since many of the athletes have been through months of grueling contest prep.

When interviewed, the gladiators promised to bring their ‘A’ game to the stage…..