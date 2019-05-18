Persaud, Hoyte spur Lazio to victory

Lazio defeated Agatash 2-1 when the KFC Independence U20 club knockout football championships continued Thursday at the Bartica Secondary School ground.

Omar Persaud and Mark Hoyte recorded one goal each in the first half to seal the hard-fought win. For Agatash, Aston Simmons netted a consolation goal.

Lazio will now battle Rivers View in the second semi-final today, with the first semi-final pitting Potaro Strikers against Rising Stars.

The winner of the zone will earn the right to represent Bartica in the National Playoff of the tournament in Georgetown, scheduled to be played between May 31 to June 9, 2019.