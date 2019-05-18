Tucville, West Front Road in key Futsal clash

The fourth annual Corona Beer Futsal Championship resumes today at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue with another round of elimination fixtures.

At 19:30hrs, Beacons oppose California Square, while Mocha battles Future Stars at 20:15hrs and Tucville oppose West Front Road from 21:00hrs.

The fourth fixture pits Tiger Bay against North East La Penitence from 21:45hrs, while Leopold Street takes aim at Bent Street at 22:30hrs and Back Circle opposes Sparta Boss from 23:15hrs.

The winning team will $500,000 and the championship trophy while the second, third and fourth place finishers will collect $250,000, $125,000 and $75,000 each and the respective trophy.

Similarly, $40,000 will be awarded to each group winner, while $30,000, $20,000 and $15,000 will be presented to the second, third and fourth place group finishers, respectively.