Battle of the masters as…

Meeten-Meer-Zorg Masters have accepted a challenge thrown out by Everest Masters to a 25-overs-a-side cricket match to celebrate the 50th birth anniversary of Ronald ‘Sticky’ Jaisingh today.

Jaisingh, who is a longstanding member of the Everest Cricket Club Masters team, opted for a cricket celebration since most of his adult life was spent either as a player or as an administrator especially along the East Bank of Demerara.

Everest Masters have been a dominant force on the local scene and have reached out to the Odyssey Transportation Services sponsored Meeten-Meer-Zorg (MMZ) Masters for the occasion and they have accepted…..