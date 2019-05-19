Fruta Conquerors conquer GFF Elite League teams

History was created yesterday when defending GFF Elite League champion Fruta Conquerors secured an unprecedented perfect season, defeating former titleholders the Guyana Defence Force [GDF] 2-1 yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

It was ninth consecutive league victory for the Tucville outfit, who finished the league on a perfect 27 points, recording an eye watering 43 goals while conceding only five times during the campaign.

Ryan Hackett and Jahaal Greaves recorded goals in the seventh and 59th minute to ensure that history was created. For the losers Delwyn Fraser scored in the 29th minute…..