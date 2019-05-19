Hercules disappointed with ‘poor performances’ from Essequibo

Essequibo head coach, Ryan Hercules has expressed his disappointment with the poor performances by his side in the Hand-In-Hand Inter-County Under-19 three-day and 50 overs tournaments.

Essequibo failed to show any fight with just a few players putting their hands up as they completed a win-less run in the tournaments.

The 50-overs tournament saw Essequibo conceding a six-wicket defeat to Berbice when Inter-County cricket returned to the Albion Community Centre ground before embarrassing performances led them to 96-run and 41-run losses to Demerara and the Select Under-17 respectively.

Against the junior side, Essequibo moved from 59-1 to 96 all out while against Demerara they went from 49-2 to 100-9, eventually being bowled out for 127…..