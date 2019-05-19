Holder named as Tridents’ marquee player

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – The Barbados Tridents have named West Indies Test and One Day International captain Jason Holder as their marquee player for this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 27-year-old Holder captained the Tridents last year.

Holder, who is preparing to lead the West Indies in the upcoming ICC World Cup, will be hoping for a better showing from the franchise this time around.

In last year’s CPL, the Tridents finished bottom of the table, having won two and lost eight of their 10 games played.

It was the Tridents’ worst showing in the six-year history of the CPL.

Holder is the top ranked all-rounder in the world in the ICC’s Test rankings and is the sixth ranked all-rounder in ODI cricket.

The Hero Caribbean Premier League’s player’s draft will take place on Wednesday, May 22, at the Gfinity eSports Arena in London.