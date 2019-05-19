Local clubs, T/dad’s Northern Rugby FC battle for top honours

If your are a fan of entertaining, fast paced rugby then the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) Ground is the place to be today from 13:00hrs.

Come see local clubs and Trinidad Northern Rugby Football Club battle for top honors in the Guyana Carnival 7s Rugby tournament.

The STAG Beer-sponsored Trinidadian Rugby Club, one of the Twin Island Republic’s oldest in the sport, will be competing here for the very first time, and will face the likes of Panthers, defending champions Pepsi Hornets, Caribs and the Guyana Police Force…..