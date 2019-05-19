Sports

Panthers crowned Independence KFC champs

The newly crowned KFC Independence U20 Club Knockout Football Championship East Bank Demerara champion Timehri Panthers are celebratory mood following their win over Soesdyke Falcons. Also in the photo are GFF President Wayne Force [2nd from left] and EBFA President Franklin Wilson [left]

Timehri Panthers were crowned KFC Independence U20 Club Knockout Football Championship East Bank Demerara champion, defeating Soesdyke Falcons 4-1 yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.

Tyrone led the Panthers with a hat-trick in the sixth, 41st and 51st minute. Assisting with a goal in the 34th minute was Shawn Steele. For the loser, Cledwin Williams scored in the 90th+1 minute.

With the win, Timehri Panthers earned the right to represent the zone at the National Championship…..

