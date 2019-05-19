Panthers crowned Independence KFC champs

Timehri Panthers were crowned KFC Independence U20 Club Knockout Football Championship East Bank Demerara champion, defeating Soesdyke Falcons 4-1 yesterday at the National Training Centre, Providence.
Tyrone led the Panthers with a hat-trick in the sixth, 41st and 51st minute. Assisting with a goal in the 34th minute was Shawn Steele. For the loser, Cledwin Williams scored in the 90th+1 minute.
With the win, Timehri Panthers earned the right to represent the zone at the National Championship…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments