Cricket Coach, NSC team up for coaching/scouting programme targeting Linden youths 

Former first-class off-spinner turn coach, Garvin `Tibbsy’ Nedd has teamed up with the National Sports Commission (NSC) to conduct a five-day cricket coaching and scouting programme in the mining town of Linden in Region 10.

The initiative, which begins today, will target grade six students from each primary school in the region, exposing them to the intricacies of the sport.

Nedd, in an invited comment to Stabroek Sport, noted that the move will also serve to scout for new talent among boys and girls with the hope of building and compiling a database to make recommendations for further developmental programmes in the city. ….