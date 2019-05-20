Sports

Harris, Space Gym athletes Fung and Phillips dominate Novices C/ships

Jamie McDonald, CEO of Fitness Express poses with the overall champions, Delroy Phillips (Men’s Physique), Rosanna Fung (Ms. Bikini) and Derran Harris (Bodybuilding). (Emmerson Campbell photo)

Add Ms. Bikini champion to the resume of model, singer and guitarist, Rosanna Fung.

The multi-talented 20 year-old had the perfect debut on Saturday night on the Theatre Guild stage, strutting her way to the coveted Ms. Bikini Novices title.

Fung, a standout from Space Gym was the near perfect mix of muscularity, symmetry, beauty and style and took home the spoils for the category ahead of her worthy opponent and gym mate, Teanna Spellen…..

