Mootoo, Singh lead Demerara to U19 50-overs title

Daniel Mootoo dismantled the Berbice lower order to finish with a Man-of-the-Match performance of 4-32 (Romario Samaroo photo)

A four-wicket haul from left-arm spinner, Daniel Mootoo followed by a belligerent 48 from Sachin Singh ensured Demerara beat Berbice by five wickets and take the Hand-In-Hand Under-19 50-overs title yesterday in the final at Georgetown Cricket Club.

On a dry wicket, Berbice won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a sub-par 115 in 38.3 overs while Demerara casually went on to reach 116-5 in 28 overs.

Kevlon Anderson was early to the crease after Alex Algoo popped a leading edge to Sachin Singh at short mid-on for  four after being dropped on two…..

