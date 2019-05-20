Mootoo, Singh lead Demerara to U19 50-overs title

A four-wicket haul from left-arm spinner, Daniel Mootoo followed by a belligerent 48 from Sachin Singh ensured Demerara beat Berbice by five wickets and take the Hand-In-Hand Under-19 50-overs title yesterday in the final at Georgetown Cricket Club.

On a dry wicket, Berbice won the toss and elected to bat first, posting a sub-par 115 in 38.3 overs while Demerara casually went on to reach 116-5 in 28 overs.

Kevlon Anderson was early to the crease after Alex Algoo popped a leading edge to Sachin Singh at short mid-on for four after being dropped on two…..