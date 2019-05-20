Wiltshire, Cadogan retain U17, U19 squash titles 

A day after being crowned the National Sports Commission’s junior Sportsman-of-the-Year, squash ace Shomari Wiltshire showed why he is deserving of the title by retaining the national boys Under-17 and U19 titles when the 2019 Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash tournament concluded Saturday evening at the Georgetown Club Squash Court.

Wiltshire received a walkover in his final match against Samuel Ince-Carvalhal. He was unbeaten in the earlier rounds.

Abosaide Cadogan also retained both titles in the girls’ Under-17 and U19 categories after she defeated Kirsten Gomes in the final. Cadogan took the match 11-5, 11-9, 11-3. ….