Wiltshire, Cadogan retain U17, U19 squash titles 

—Baksh, Gomes, Alphonso, Grant Fernandes and Christina Fernandes other title winners 

Winners of the 2019 Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash tournament pose with their spoils.

A day after being crowned the National Sports Commission’s junior Sportsman-of-the-Year, squash ace Shomari Wiltshire showed why he is deserving of the title by retaining the national boys Under-17 and U19 titles when the 2019 Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash tournament concluded Saturday evening at the Georgetown Club Squash Court. 

Wiltshire received a walkover in his final match against Samuel Ince-Carvalhal. He was unbeaten in the earlier rounds. 

Abosaide Cadogan also retained both titles in the girls’ Under-17 and U19 categories after she defeated Kirsten Gomes in the final. Cadogan took the match 11-5, 11-9, 11-3. ….

