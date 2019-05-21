Christophe, Idi Lewis in shock over St Louis’ passing

The Guyana table tennis community has reacted in shock, sadness and disbelief to the sudden untimely passing of one of Trinidad and Tobago’s greatest table tennis players, Dexter St Louis, who passed away last Thursday in Bordeaux, France where he lived for over two decades.

Record holder for the most national men’s singles titles, Sydney Christophe, who is based in the United States of America (USA) said he was saddened to learn of St Louis’s untimely passing.

He was just 51.

“First of all I would like to extend sincere condolences to the family of the late Dexter St. Louis,” said Christophe, who like St Louis is a southpaw and a former Caribbean men’s singles champion…..