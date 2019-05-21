CPL draft day: who is on Khan’s radar?

CPL Draft day is set to take place in London tomorrow and many cricket lovers around the region are anxiously waiting to see the composition of the respective teams.

To say the least, fans of the Guyana Amazon Warriors who are yet to win a title after six seasons, will hope for that frustration to end in 2019 and it all begins at the draft – the process of piecing together a possible winning unit.

Warriors’ Operations Manager, Omar Khan, who is yet again involved in the coordination of the team, is the man given the mandate to piece the puzzle together. ….