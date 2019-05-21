Kenyan athlete for GCOS Independence 5K road race

The Guyana Committee of Service (GCOS) will be hosting the third annual Independence 5K road race on May 27 (the holiday) beginning and finishing at the National Park.

In excess of $500,000 in cash and prizes will be up for grabs with categories from under-10 to masters. In a bid to increase the competitiveness of the event, the GCOS have invited seasoned Kenyan athlete, Godfrey Mbihia to compete.

Mbihia, who has raced in Europe and North America, will be rearing to go, after winning the C To C 5k race in the Trinidad & Tobago last weekend. ….