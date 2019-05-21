Major blow as injury puts Dottin out of key England series

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Injury has ruled aggressive all-rounder Deandra Dottin out of upcoming tours of Ireland and England starting later this month, dealing a stern blow to West Indies Women’s ICC Women’s Championship campaign.

The 27-year-old, the world’s leading Twenty20 all-rounder and who also sits second in the T20 batting rankings, sustained a shoulder injury and is now set to also undergo surgery.

Dottin will be replaced by experienced batsman Britney Cooper who last featured for West Indies in the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean last November.

West Indies Women have been involved in a preparation camp here for the last two weeks but Cricket West Indies did not say whether Dottin sustained the injury then.

“Obviously it’s very unfortunate with Deandra having to do surgery. She is certainly a key player for us and we wish her a speedy recovery to come back and win matches for the West Indies,” said interim chairman of selectors, Robert Haynes.

“Britney has previous experience at the international level and we believe she will make a positive contribution.”

Dottin is a vastly experienced member of the squad, having played 117 One-Day Internationals and 110 T20 Internationals.

She was the leading player in the series against Pakistan earlier this year, gathering 158 runs and taking three wickets in the T20 series in Karachi, while scoring 129 runs and grabbing eight wickets in the ODI series in Dubai.

Her presence will be missed on the upcoming ODI tour against powerhouses England, where six ICC Women’s Championship points will be up for grabs.

The Windies currently languish in seventh on 11 points in the eight-team rankings used to determine automatic qualification for the 2021 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, and are in desperate need of points. The top four sides, plus the hosts, earn direct berths while the remaining sides must enter a 10-team qualifying tournament.

West Indies face Ireland in three T20Is from May 26-29 in Dublin before taking on England in a three T20Is and three ODIs from June 6-25.