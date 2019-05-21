Sports

Panthers win Stag Beer Carnival Rugby Sevens tournament

The Panthers and Trinidad’s Northern Rugby Club battling for the coveted first prize on Sunday. (Orlando Charles photo)

The Panthers Rugby Club emerged winners of the Stag Beer Carnival Sevens Rugby Tournament staged at the Georgetown Football Club on Sunday.

In the final, the blue and white clad outfit defeated Trinidad’s Northern Rugby Club 12-7 in a pulsating battle to be crowned champions of the lucrative 2019 fixture.

For the win, the local ruggers pocketed US$1400…..

