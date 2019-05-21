Thirty-six records tumble at powerlifting c/ships

Thirty-Six.

That is the number of records that were shattered on the platform on Sunday at St Stanislaus College where the Powerlifting Federation hosted its annual Claude Charles Memorial Masters and Intermediate Championships.

Shelly-Ann Gomes (best lifter female intermediate), Tremel King (best lifter male intermediate-classic) and Jeremy Indarjit (best lifter male intermediate-equipped), were among the standouts lifters during the meet, earning their spoils in record breaking fashion.

In the Masters Class, Nadina Taharally (best lifter female-classic), Frank Tucker (best lifter male Masters-equipped) and Noel Cummings (best lifter male Masters-classic) also placed their names in the record books.

Below is the full list of the record breakers: