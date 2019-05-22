Coach Ince to intensify Guyana’s preparation for upcoming Junior CASA

Decorated and long-serving squash coach Carl Ince is set to take the Junior National Squash team under his wings for an intense period of training as the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) intensifies its readiness for the 2019 edition of the Caribbean games set for Trinidad and Tobago in July.

This is according to president of the squash body, David Fernandes.

“We are heading into a heavy period of training,” Fernandes told Stabroek Sport at the conclusion of the recent Woodpecker Junior National Championships…..