Golden Jaguars to face Aruba in September

The Golden Jaguars will commence their League-B campaign in the CONCACAF Nations League September 6th away to Aruba following the official release of the event schedule yesterday by the confederation.

It will be the first of six matches for the 21st ranked Guyanese. Following their match-up with the 31st ranked Arubans, Guyana will host 6th ranked Jamaica on September 9th.

The second round of matches will occur in October, with Guyana travelling to the 22nd ranked Antigua and Barbuda unit on the 11th, before hosting the reverse fixture three days later…..