Rampaul rattles Glamorgan but Derbyshire let advantage slip

LONDON, CMC – Ex-West Indies fast bowler Ravi Rampaul produced his 10th five-wicket haul in first class cricket but Derbyshire faltered in their second turn at the crease to leave Glamorgan in control of their County Championship Division Two contest.

Resuming yesterday’s penultimate day at Derby on 214 for four in reply to hosts’ 378 all out, Glamorgan were dismissed for 346, to concede a lead of 32 on first innings.

Armed with a small lead, Derbyshire then collapsed from 96 for one to 171 for nine – an overall lead of just 203 runs heading into Wednesday’s final day.

The 34-year-old Rampaul, starting the day with a single wicket, gave Derbyshire the edge by snatching four of the six wickets to fall for the addition of 132 runs.

Billy Root converted his overnight 53 into 68 while Tom Cullen got 40 and Daniel Douthwaite, 39, in a crucial 72-run, seventh wicket stand.

Rampaul, who played 18 Tests and 92 One-Day Internationals, had gotten the early breakthrough when he removed overnight batsman Jeremy Lawlor in the morning’s fifth over, after the 23-year-old had added just six to his four at the start.

Cullen and Douthwaite frustrated Derbyshire before Rampaul removed both in the space of 14 deliveries with 11 runs added. First, he had Douthwaite caught at the wicket after lunch and then removed Cullen’s off-stump with a beauty, as Glamorgan lost their last four wickets for 39 runs. Left-arm seamer Luis Reece supported with three for 53.

Veteran Wayne Madsen (47) and opener Reece (31) then staged a second wicket stand of 80 to put Derbyshire in a strong position before fast bowler Brathwaite snatched four for 35 to hurt the innings.

At Newport, former Windies speedster Fidel Edwards played a key role for Hampshire in helping limit Nottinghamshire on the third day of their Division One affair.

The 37-year-old captured three for 49 while fellow seamers Keith Barker (3-46) and Kyle Abbott (3-61) also found themselves among the wickets as Notts crashed to 239 all out in reply to Hampshire’s first innings of 310, despite captain Steven Mullaney’s 102. Leading by 71 on first innings, Hampshire reached the close on three for one from the six overs possible.