Sports

Reliance, Queenstown B, RG X1 and Bacchus Bulls storm into semis

-Banks Softball league

Reliance Hustlers, Queenstown B, RG X1 and Bacchus Bulls stormed into the semi-finals of the Banks Softball league which commenced last Sunday at the Affiance Ground.

The first match of the day left the fans in surprise as favourites, Queenstown/Ariel were booted from the tournament, suffering a four-wicket loss to Hustlers.

Hustlers won the toss and inserted Queenstown/Ariel who managed 142 in 13.2 overs thanks mainly to Frank Satrohan’s 63 and Brian Mangar’s 37…..

