Historic individual performances already assured, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green went after something more important to them Monday night.

A rest.

Curry and Green capped triple-double performances by combining on the game-clinching hoop in overtime as the Golden State Warriors completed a four-game sweep of the host Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference finals with a 119-117 victory.

The win vaults the Warriors into their fifth consecutive NBA Finals. They will await the Eastern Conference winner between Milwaukee and Toronto, with either the Bucks or Raptors holding the home-court advantage in the best-of-seven series that isn’t scheduled to start until May 30…..