Sports

Top players expected to compete for Torginol Paints Trophy –Hussain

(l-r) Aleem Hussain accepts the cheque from Stacy Ann Wong. Others in picture are from left, Robert Singh, Dianne Deoraj and Rajesh Ramgolam.

The 16th Torginol Paints Golf tournament was launched at the company’s Industrial Site Ruimveldt location yesterday and is set to tee off June 1.

Saying that he was delighted with the condition of the course, despite consistent rains, Lusignan Gold Club President, Aleem Hussain extended gratitude to the company for its continued support.

Administrative Assistant, Rajesh Ramgolam along with Marketing Assistants, Dianne Deoraj and Robert Singh as well as Confidential Secretary, Stacy Ann Wong were all elated with the tournament, mentioning the potential the sport has to rival any of the country’s top sports disciplines…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Reliance, Queenstown B, RG X1 and Bacchus Bulls storm into semis

Reliance, Queenstown B, RG X1 and Bacchus Bulls storm into semis

By
Golden Jaguars to face Aruba in September

Golden Jaguars to face Aruba in September

By

Gayle, IPL stars search for form in Australia warm-up

By

Comments

Trending