Top players expected to compete for Torginol Paints Trophy –Hussain

The 16th Torginol Paints Golf tournament was launched at the company’s Industrial Site Ruimveldt location yesterday and is set to tee off June 1.

Saying that he was delighted with the condition of the course, despite consistent rains, Lusignan Gold Club President, Aleem Hussain extended gratitude to the company for its continued support.

Administrative Assistant, Rajesh Ramgolam along with Marketing Assistants, Dianne Deoraj and Robert Singh as well as Confidential Secretary, Stacy Ann Wong were all elated with the tournament, mentioning the potential the sport has to rival any of the country’s top sports disciplines…..