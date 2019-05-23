Bramble, Hemraj, Pestano enrolled with Warriors for CPL

A familiar-looking Guyana Amazon Warriors side will this year have the services of locals, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Chandrapaul Hemraj for the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) following yesterday’s draft in London.

Bramble, a solid wicket-keeper batsman had featured for the four-time finalists in the past when he appeared in the 2016 edition and subsequently captained the West Indies B in the Canada Global T20 League where they finished second.

Hem raj, who was snapped up in the 13th round, had played for the St. Lucia Stars last season while 27-year-old all-rounder, Pisano was bought for the first time in his career in the 16th round…..