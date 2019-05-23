Guyana to feature in T10 tournament in T&T

Guyana is expected to field a national T10 team to face off against the Windward Islands, South/Central (TT) and North/Tobago (TT) in a T10 International Cricket Tournament sponsored by Southern Sales and Service Company Limited, NLCB and In-Electra Limited. The tournament is set to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, next month.

News of the tournament, which is expected to attract and feature a number of the regions T20 stars ahead of the 2019 Caribbean Premier League, was first brought to light by Trinidad and Tobago Newsday. A well-placed source at the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) confirmed to Stabroek Sport Guyana’s participation.

Meanwhile, according to the Newsday report, a press release about the event said, “The next evolution in the world of cricket comes to the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) on June 7, 8 and 9. The T10 International Cricket Tournament hosted by UDeCOTT in partnership with the TT Cricket Board promises double the excitement and innovation of T20 cricket, in half the time.”….