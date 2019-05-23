Sports

Guyana to host Jr C’bean cycling championships in August

(l-r) Head of Guyana Tourism Authority, Mitra Ramkumar, Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, Secretary of the Guyana Cycling Federation, Maria Leung, President of the Guyana Cycling Federation, Horace Burrowes and Mayor of Bartica, Glenford Marshall at yesterday’s press conference.

Guyana has secured the hosting rights for the 2019 Caribbean Junior Cycling Championships on the weekend of August 10-11.

This was revealed by president of the Guyana Cycling Federation, Horace Burrowes at the National Sports Commission, Homestretch Avenue yesterday where Bartica was identified as the venue for the historic event.

Burrowes indicated that Guyana had initially secured the bid for the 2020 edition of the tournament but due to the identified territory unable to accommodate the event, Guyana was asked to take up the challenge…..

