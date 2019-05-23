Sports

Hamilton Green 9-a-side round of 16 action on today

The round of 16 section in the 2019 edition of the Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward Football Championship commences today at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

In the opening matchup, Timehri Panthers will oppose Vreed-en-Hoop in the opening matchup at 15:00hrs, with Soesdyke engaging DeKinderen at 15:30hrs.

In the third fixture, Mocha will tackle Liliendaal from 16:00hrs, while Pouderoyen will engage Bagotsville at 16:30hrs and Goed Fortuin battle Bourda Blues from 17:00hrs…..

