MVP Sinclair sets sights on WI U19, Jaguars Academy

Most Valuable Player at the just concluded Hand In Hand Under-19 Inter-County tournament, Junior Sinclair has set his sights on breaking into the West Indies youth team for the Under-19 World Cup as well as the Guyana Cricket Academy.

With four players from Guyana among West Indies Under-19 selectees, namely, Sachin Singh, Kevlon Anderson, Kelvin Umroa and Ashmead Nedd, Sinclair has proven himself capable of joining the ranks with exceptional performances in the tournament.

Sinclair finished the season with the most runs for any batsman, tallying 374 runs at an average of 41.56, with four half centuries. He also took 11 wickets with his off-spin along with three catches and one stumping when in the field…..