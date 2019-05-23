Rampaul all-round efforts in vain as Derbyshire lose

LONDON, CMC – Former West Indies fast bowler, Ravi Rampaul, crafted a solid all-round performance but it was not enough to prevent Derbyshire from crashing to a two-wicket defeat to Glamorgan here yesterday.

Set 246 for victory after dismissing the hosts for 213 in their second innings, Glamorgan stumbled over the line after Rampaul produced an incisive spell of three for 55.

In fact, the Trinidadian grabbed three of the first four wickets to fall as the visitors slumped to 89 for four just after lunch.

He trapped opener Charlie Hemphrey lbw for four in the sixth over of the innings with the score on 14 for two and then claimed Australian Marnus Labuschagne for 32, caught at mid-wicket trying to turn a ball of his pads.

Almost immediately after lunch, Rampaul had Billy Root lbw on the back foot for 26, to a pacy delivery which nipped back at the left-hander.

At 162 for seven, Glamorgan looked set for defeat but wicketkeeper Tom Cullen struck an unbeaten 51 at number eight, anchoring a 55-run, eighth wicket stand with Andrew Salter (26) to frustrate Derbyshire.

Rampaul had earlier struck a breezy 30 off 35 balls in a 51-run last wicket stand with Anuj Dal (23 not out) as Derbyshire flourished after resuming from their overnight 171 for nine.

Starting the morning on eight, the left-handed Rampaul crunched four fours and a six – an audacious straight hit off fast bowler Michael Hogan – before he was last out bowled by Labuschagne.

Rampaul ended the contest with eight-wickets following his five-wicket haul in Glamorgan’s first innings.