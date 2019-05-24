Sports

Giannis, Harden are unanimous All-NBA first-team picks

Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Houston guard James Harden were unanimous selections to the 2018-19 All-NBA first team, released yesterday.

The two MVP finalists were named on all 100 ballots. It marks the first first-team selection for Antetokounmpo and the fifth in the past six seasons for Harden. Golden State guard Stephen Curry (91 first-team votes), Oklahoma City forward Paul George (71) and Denver center Nikola Jokic (59) joined them on the first team. It was the third first-team honor for Curry and first for George and Jokic…..

