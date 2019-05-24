Kenyan athlete to challenge locals in Rising Stars’ Independence 5K race

The Rising Stars Independence 5K event runs off on Monday and Kenyan athlete, Godfrey Mbihia, threw down the gauntlet to local racers yesterday.
These and other details were disclosed during the formal launch of the third edition of the annual fixture yesterday at the GCC pavilion.
According to the organisers, lucrative cash prizes and an array of other incentives will be up for grabs…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments