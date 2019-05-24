Sports

Kenyan athlete to challenge locals in Rising Stars’ Independence 5K race

Kenyan athlete Godfrey Mbihia (centre) with (from left) GCOS members Clive Atwell and Linden ‘Jumbie’ Jones as well as Marketing Coordinator of Guybisco, Colis Venture, and race coordinator, Leslie Blacks, at the launch of the Rising Stars Independence 5K event yesterday.

The Rising Stars Independence 5K event runs off on Monday and Kenyan athlete, Godfrey Mbihia, threw down the gauntlet to local racers yesterday.

These and other details were disclosed during the formal launch of the third edition of the annual fixture yesterday at the GCC pavilion.

According to the organisers, lucrative cash prizes and an array of other incentives will be up for grabs…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Skippers predict most closely fought World Cup ever

By
Skerritt set for talks over GCB crisis

Skerritt set for talks over GCB crisis

By

Pooran excited about WC debut, eyeing title

By

Comments

Trending