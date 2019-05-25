Sports

Budding Bartica female cyclist presented with racing cycle by GCF President

Selene Stephen being presented with the racing cycle by Horace Burrowes of the Guyana Cycling Federation.

The dream to own her own racing cycle came through for 15 year-old female cyclist Selena Stephen on Tuesday.

The Bartica Secondary School student, who participated in the inaugural Bartica Cycling Challenge in March, had caught the eyes of Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) President Horace Burrowes during a determined ride that resulted in her copping third place in the female race.

As a result Stephen was promised a racing cycle to further develop her skills for the sport which she loves…..

