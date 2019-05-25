Sports

GCF President says election topic “irrelevant now” despite term expiring

President of the Guyana Cycling Federation, Horace Burrowes

President of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF), Horace Burrowes has refused to give clarity as it relates to the hosting of elections for the body despite the term ending.

The GCF has been heavily criticized by a number of stakeholders including cyclists for its administration of the sport since Burrowes assumed office in 2015.

Interestingly, the four-year term of those executives would have expired with elections slated “no later than March.”….

