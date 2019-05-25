`Green Machine’ turns attention to upcoming RAN 7s c/ships

Guyana’s national sevens rugby outfit will aim to smooth out its wrinkles ahead of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens championships to be hosted by the Cayman Islands from July 6-7.

This year, the annual tournament will serve as a Regional Qualifier for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Guyana, the eight-time Caribbean Sevens champions, are placed in Pool B alongside arch-rivals and defending champions Jamaica, hosts Cayman Islands and Trinidad and Tobago…..