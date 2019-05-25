Guyana’s Ex-athletes and Friends Association to run off three events from today 

A U.S based Guyanese group called Guyana’s Ex-Athletes Friends Association is set to run off three events from today, Guyana’s Independence weekend.
The body which is working in collaboration with the AAG, will run off a 5k/10k road race, a relay championship and for the first-time a Plaisance/Sparendaam area under – 18 one-mile road-race.
President of the body, Mrs. Burgette Williams-Ford, a former National athlete, spoke to Stabroek Sports about the initiative. She explained that the Plaisance/Sparendaam area under – 18 road-race will be the first of the three events. ….
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments