Hemraj, Pestano eager to represent Warriors

Guyanese duo, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Clinton Pestano have expressed their eagerness in donning the Guyana Amazon Warriors uniform and hopefully lead their country to its first ever Caribbean Premier League title this season.

For 25-year-old left-handed batsman, Hemraj it is not the first time entering the CPL having represented the St. Lucia Stars last season. That year the young man from Strathavon, East Coast Demerara played just two matches with a top score of 37 and a strike rate of an astonishing 142.

Since then, Hemraj has broken into the West Indies side, donning the maroon colours on six occasions in the 50-overs format. However, he has since been sidelined…..