Sports

Hemraj, Pestano eager to represent Warriors

Chandrapaul Hemraj will turn out for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 2019 CPL

Guyanese duo, Chandrapaul Hemraj and Clinton Pestano have expressed their eagerness in donning  the Guyana Amazon Warriors uniform and hopefully lead their country to its first ever Caribbean Premier League title this season.

For 25-year-old left-handed batsman, Hemraj it is not the first time entering the CPL having represented the St. Lucia Stars last season. That year the young man from Strathavon, East Coast Demerara played just two matches with a top score of 37 and a strike rate of an astonishing 142.

Since then, Hemraj has broken into the West Indies side, donning the maroon colours on six occasions in the 50-overs format. However, he has since been sidelined…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Budding Bartica female cyclist presented with racing cycle by GCF President

By

GCF President says election topic “irrelevant now” despite term expiring

By

Nadal and Djokovic head French Open cast as Federer returns

By

Comments

Trending