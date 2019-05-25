Horsham still close to Archer’s heart despite career rise

LONDON, CMC – Barbadian speedster Jofra Archer has praised Horsham Cricket Club for the role it played in the development of his career.

The 24-year-old was born and raised in Barbados but moved to England after playing a handful of matches for West Indies Under-19s but then failing to make the squad for the 2014 ICC Youth World Cup.

Archer, who holds a British passport through his father, then represented Horsham in the Sussex Cricket League before getting a call-up for Sussex in the County Championship in 2016.

“Horsham obviously gave me the chance to come to England. I played club cricket for two years before and Horsham took a chance on me,” said Archer who this week gained selection to the England squad for the World Cup starting here month end.

“I don’t think it worked that well for Horsham because I only played four or five games and then didn’t play another game for them but I’m still glad they took the chance with me.

“Obviously Horsham isn’t that far away from Sussex CCC. It’s probably one of the closest clubs; it’s only like half an hour away so I was very lucky with that. A few of the other Sussex boys still play for Horsham so it was a nice club to be associated with.”

Archer made a sensational debut for Sussex, snatching a four-wicket haul against the touring Pakistanis in a three-day match and his career took flight.

The following season, he snared 61 championship wickets for Sussex along with scoring 638 runs, and was subsequently adjudged the club’s Young Player-of-the-Year and Player-of-the-Year.

And despite lucrative deals in the Australian Big Bash and the Indian Premier League in recent seasons, Archer said Horsham remained close to his heart.

“I still look at their results. Sometimes if I’m free I will still go and watch, especially if players like Will Beer or any of the other boys are still in the team, I will still go and watch.”