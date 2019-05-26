Lewis looking to make name for himself at World Cup

BRISTOL, England, CMC – West Indies opener Even Lewis intends to use the upcoming ICC World Cup to announce himself as one of the world’s best opening batsmen.

The 27-year-old Lewis will be playing in his first World Cup and is set to bat at the top of the order with fellow left hander Chris Gayle.

In his 35 One Day Internationals for the West Indies, Lewis averages 32.58 and has scored two centuries and three half-centuries.

However, having recorded his highest ODI score of 176 not out in England back in 2017, he is confident the conditions will suit him.

“Of course you know that the World Cup is the biggest stage and it’s just a matter of being yourself, being relaxed, being comfortable, backing your ability and when you do get off to a good start it’s important to carry the team down as much as possible, get big scores and get a double hundred if you can get it, so I’m really looking forward to it,” Lewis said, when asked if he intended to make a name for himself at the tournament.

“The conditions are very well, a little bit chilly at times but in terms of the wickets, they are pretty good.”

With just two official warmup games remaining before the start of the World Cup, Lewis said the team was in high spirits and was looking forward to putting their best feet forward

“We are just looking to do our best in this tournament, go out there as a team and play hard cricket, play the cricket we know we can play and just hope for the best,” he said.