 Sports personalities bestowed with National Awards 

Test cricketer and Guyana Jaguars skipper Leon Johnson receives his National Award from His Excellency David Granger.

A number of persons in Guyana’s sports fraternity were on Friday evening conferred with National Awards by His Excellency David Granger at the Investiture Ceremony held at the National Cultural Centre. 

Among those awarded were President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), Kalam Azad Juman Yassin and Garfield Wiltshire who is the current Treasurer of the GOA and a former Caribbean men’s singles squash champion. They were recipients of the Golden Arrow of Achievement. 

Also honoured were; Cricket Administrator and President of the Berbice Cricket Board, Hilbert   Foster, Ian Jardine, and Lawrence `Sparrow’ Griffith who were all presented with the Medal of Service. ….

