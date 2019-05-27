Can an Irishman really lead England to that elusive World Cup title?

If host England ‘manages’ to pull off a maiden World Cup win on home turf, then a couple of things will follow like poetry in motion.

For starters, a few players will likely be knighted and heading that list will be the Irishman responsible for England’s white ball turn around, Eoin Morgan. Secondly, Britain’s parliament for a short period of time, wouldn’t be consumed with the new Prime minister’s role in BREXIT.

And, let’s be honest, the scenes mentioned above make for a remarkable painting.

But can England really do it?

As a keen cricket follower, I really do think they can; England is playing a fearlessly, successful brand of cricket that I don’t think English teams to come can emulate. ….